See All Nurse Midwives in Winter Haven, FL
Glenda Parton, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Glenda Parton, ARNP

Midwifery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Glenda Parton, ARNP is a Midwife in Winter Haven, FL. 

Glenda Parton works at Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Winter Haven in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL and Lake Wales, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Winter Haven
    220 AVENUE O SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Davenport
    2221 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Lake Wales
    1001 State Road 60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Lake Wales
  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Glenda Parton?

Feb 06, 2020
Discussed what I came in from and took the steps needed to start getting them fixed
Christina S. — Feb 06, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Glenda Parton, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Glenda Parton, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Glenda Parton to family and friends

Glenda Parton's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Glenda Parton

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Glenda Parton, ARNP.

About Glenda Parton, ARNP

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881845915
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Glenda Parton, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Glenda Parton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Glenda Parton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Glenda Parton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Glenda Parton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda Parton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda Parton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda Parton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Glenda Parton, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.