Glenda Orr, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Glenda Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Glenda Orr, FNP-C
Overview
Glenda Orr, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Glenda Orr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary3551 Q St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-3747
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Glenda Orr?
Glenda orr is my favorite doctor and she is a nice friend Glenda what is your email address from your friend Ashley Davila and my email address is ashbd3660@gmail.com
About Glenda Orr, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770026684
Frequently Asked Questions
Glenda Orr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Glenda Orr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Glenda Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Glenda Orr works at
2 patients have reviewed Glenda Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.