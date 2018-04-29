See All Nurse Practitioners in Bakersfield, CA
Glenda Orr, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Glenda Orr, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. 

Glenda Orr works at San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Group in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary
    3551 Q St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-3747
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 29, 2018
    Glenda orr is my favorite doctor and she is a nice friend Glenda what is your email address from your friend Ashley Davila and my email address is ashbd3660@gmail.com
    ashley davila in bakersfield, california — Apr 29, 2018
    Photo: Glenda Orr, FNP-C
    About Glenda Orr, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770026684
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Glenda Orr, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Glenda Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Glenda Orr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Glenda Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Glenda Orr works at San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Group in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Glenda Orr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Glenda Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda Orr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

