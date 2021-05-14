See All Nurse Practitioners in Green Bay, WI
Glenda McConnell, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Glenda McConnell, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Green Bay, WI. 

Glenda McConnell works at Spectrum Behavioral Health LLC in Green Bay, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Behavioral Health LLC
    1496 Bellevue St Ste 101, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 784-2644
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 14, 2021
    Glenda is the best provider my sons have seen, yet!! She’s so intelligent, caring, compassionate, knowledgeable, doesn’t rush, she actually cares!! I never would want to lose her as my teens provider. She’s one of the best!!!
    Riddik — May 14, 2021
    Photo: Glenda McConnell, PMHNP
    About Glenda McConnell, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316011653
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Glenda McConnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Glenda McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Glenda McConnell works at Spectrum Behavioral Health LLC in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Glenda McConnell’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Glenda McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda McConnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

