Glenda McConnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Glenda McConnell, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Glenda McConnell, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Green Bay, WI.
Glenda McConnell works at
Locations
Spectrum Behavioral Health LLC1496 Bellevue St Ste 101, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 784-2644
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Glenda is the best provider my sons have seen, yet!! She’s so intelligent, caring, compassionate, knowledgeable, doesn’t rush, she actually cares!! I never would want to lose her as my teens provider. She’s one of the best!!!
About Glenda McConnell, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316011653
Frequently Asked Questions
Glenda McConnell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Glenda McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Glenda McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda McConnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.