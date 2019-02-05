See All Clinical Psychologists in Lees Summit, MO
Glenda Manville, MS

Clinical Psychology
5 (11)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Glenda Manville, MS is a Clinical Psychologist in Lees Summit, MO. 

Glenda Manville works at Susan Barngrover Phd PC in Lees Summit, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Susan Barngrover Phd PC
    409 SE Douglas St, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 524-5818
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2019
    Dr Manville has worked with two of my kids and I would recommend her to anyone! She is an amazingly caring and supportive woman. Her office is cozy and relaxing. She makes you feel like family!
    Rinella in Kingsville, MO — Feb 05, 2019
    Photo: Glenda Manville, MS
    About Glenda Manville, MS

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548293624
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Glenda Manville has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Glenda Manville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Glenda Manville works at Susan Barngrover Phd PC in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Glenda Manville’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Glenda Manville. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda Manville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda Manville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda Manville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

