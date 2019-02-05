Glenda Manville has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Glenda Manville, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Glenda Manville, MS is a Clinical Psychologist in Lees Summit, MO.
Glenda Manville works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Susan Barngrover Phd PC409 SE Douglas St, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 524-5818
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Glenda Manville?
Dr Manville has worked with two of my kids and I would recommend her to anyone! She is an amazingly caring and supportive woman. Her office is cozy and relaxing. She makes you feel like family!
About Glenda Manville, MS
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548293624
Frequently Asked Questions
Glenda Manville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Glenda Manville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Glenda Manville works at
11 patients have reviewed Glenda Manville. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda Manville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda Manville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda Manville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.