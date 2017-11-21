Glenda Bradley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Glenda Bradley, APRN-BC
Offers telehealth
Glenda Bradley, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Glenda Bradley works at
Larry Flowers MD PA1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste B-1, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 586-7880
- Aetna
This doctor really cares about her patients. She takes her time with you and listens and finds the best route to solving your issues. Safely too. Very professional. Glenda is overall an awesome person and is good with people.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598774093
Glenda Bradley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Glenda Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Glenda Bradley works at
2 patients have reviewed Glenda Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda Bradley, there are benefits to both methods.