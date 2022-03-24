See All Family Doctors in Blacksburg, VA
Glenda Ball, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Glenda Ball, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. 

Glenda Ball works at LewisGale Physicians Main Street in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    LewisGale Physicians Main Street
    1645 N Main St # A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 210-3466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Glenda Ball, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1215126107
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Glenda Ball, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Glenda Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Glenda Ball has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Glenda Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Glenda Ball works at LewisGale Physicians Main Street in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Glenda Ball’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Glenda Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda Ball.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

