Overview

Dr. Glen Thornton, DC is a Chiropractor in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College.



Dr. Thornton works at Brandon Spine and Injury at Thornton Chiropractic Center, Brandon, FL in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.