Dr. Glen Loeser, OD
Overview
Dr. Glen Loeser, OD is an Optometrist in Doylestown, PA.
Dr. Loeser works at
Locations
Eye Health Optical352 E Butler Ave, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-4700
Tri-county Eye Physicians and Surgeons319 2nd Street Pike Ste A, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 355-4428
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I found both Dr. Loeser and his assistant to be very friendly, personable and professional. Dr. Loeser was thorough and explained what he was doing very well. I will definitely go back to see him again.
About Dr. Glen Loeser, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1295774479
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loeser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loeser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
