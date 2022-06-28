Overview

Glen Lilly, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Glen Lilly works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.