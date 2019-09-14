Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochrane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC
Overview
Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Locations
Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center LLC3835 S Jones Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (775) 570-9050
Glen Cochrane2300 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 333-1995
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cochrane, has given me back a pain free quality of life. Before being treated I could not put on socks. It is nice to be able to put them on again. Thank you, Doctor Glen
About Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC
- Chiropractic
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Guelph University, Ontario, Canada
