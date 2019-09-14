See All Chiropractors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC

Chiropractic
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Cochrane works at Las Vegas Pain Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center LLC
    3835 S Jones Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 570-9050
  2. 2
    Glen Cochrane
    2300 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 333-1995

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Car Accident Injuries
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Cupping Therapy
Car Accident Injuries
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Cupping Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cochrane?

Sep 14, 2019
Dr. Cochrane, has given me back a pain free quality of life. Before being treated I could not put on socks. It is nice to be able to put them on again. Thank you, Doctor Glen
— Sep 14, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cochrane to family and friends

Dr. Cochrane's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cochrane

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC.

About Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619070695
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Guelph University, Ontario, Canada
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochrane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cochrane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cochrane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cochrane works at Las Vegas Pain Institute in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Cochrane’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cochrane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochrane.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cochrane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cochrane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Glen Cochrane, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.