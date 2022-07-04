Gleibys Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gleibys Sanchez, ARNP
Gleibys Sanchez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
South Florida Cardiology Associates1380 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Directions (954) 432-1511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
She is the best. Very knowledgeable and very friendly, she always have a nurse assistant call you when you are sick to see how you are doing. My husband and sister also goes to her. She has saved our lives. Everyone at the clinic are wonderful and always willing to help you. Wouldn't go to any other place.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033621800
