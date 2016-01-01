See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Glee Christ, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Glee Christ, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Glee Christ, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Glee Christ works at Oak Street Health Legends Lane in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Legends Lane
    208 Legends Ln Ste 160, Lexington, KY 40505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 251-8083
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Glee Christ?

    Photo: Glee Christ, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Glee Christ, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Glee Christ to family and friends

    Glee Christ's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Glee Christ

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Glee Christ, APRN.

    About Glee Christ, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851494934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Glee Christ, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Glee Christ is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Glee Christ has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Glee Christ works at Oak Street Health Legends Lane in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Glee Christ’s profile.

    Glee Christ has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Glee Christ.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glee Christ, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glee Christ appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.