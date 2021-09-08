Gladys Kimeli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gladys Kimeli, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gladys Kimeli, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Gladys Kimeli works at
Locations
-
1
Jafferany Psychiatric Services3201 Hallmark Ct, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 790-5990
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gladys Kimeli?
Gladys Kimlei has been my daughter's psychiatric service provider for nearly a year now and has been consistently personable, and just now impressed me enough by calling to make sure my daughter had (or would have) the medication she needed after I had to cancel today's appointment that I'm here leaving a review. She's good at her job, and she cares; couldn't ask for more from a psychiatrist.
About Gladys Kimeli, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356823496
Frequently Asked Questions
Gladys Kimeli accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gladys Kimeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gladys Kimeli works at
2 patients have reviewed Gladys Kimeli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gladys Kimeli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gladys Kimeli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gladys Kimeli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.