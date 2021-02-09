Glade Daniels-Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Glade Daniels-Brown, MS
Overview
Glade Daniels-Brown, MS is a Counselor in Moses Lake, WA.
Locations
- 1 822 E Cherry Ave, Moses Lake, WA 98837 Directions (509) 766-1878
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was very skeptical, ended up enjoying it more than I thought and learned a few things to help with my marriage. Nice easy guy to talk to and I never once felt judged and I was more honest and open than I normally am.
About Glade Daniels-Brown, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1700915147
