Gitanjali Sharma, ACNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (9)
Overview

Gitanjali Sharma, ACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3920 S 1100 E Ste 350, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 (801) 308-8400
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heroin Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Utah
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 05, 2020
    She is very good what she does.
    — Feb 05, 2020
    Photo: Gitanjali Sharma, ACNP-BC
    About Gitanjali Sharma, ACNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497164180
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gitanjali Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gitanjali Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Gitanjali Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gitanjali Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gitanjali Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gitanjali Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

