Gita Roy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gita Roy, MS
Overview
Gita Roy, MS is a Physician Assistant in Princeton, NJ.
Gita Roy works at
Locations
Princeton Dermatology Associates, Princeton, NJ208 Bunn Dr, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 683-4999
- Aetna
- Anthem
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gita Roy is a good dermatologist, very thorough and highly recommended.
About Gita Roy, MS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750838470
Frequently Asked Questions
Gita Roy accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gita Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Gita Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gita Roy.
