Dr. Rakhsha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gita Rakhsha, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gita Rakhsha, PHD is a Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2046 E Murray Holladay Rd Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 243-6608
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rakhsha?
Dr Rakhsha is very good at what she does. She provides a safe environment, is compassionate and understanding and is well-educated in a variety of modalities to help clients understand their lives and reach their full potential.
About Dr. Gita Rakhsha, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1477676963
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rakhsha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rakhsha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rakhsha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakhsha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rakhsha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rakhsha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.