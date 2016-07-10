See All Clinical Psychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Gislene Mariette

Clinical Psychology
5 (4)
Overview

Gislene Mariette is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5455 Wilshire Blvd Ste 2109, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 677-1247

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
How was your appointment with Gislene Mariette?

Jul 10, 2016
When you get a good therapist, you just know. And good therapists are hard to come by. Dr. Mariette is exceptional. She has been so instrumental in helping me to change my life and to truly heal. I look forward to our sessions each week. She is warm, compassionate, highly intelligent, very professional, nonjudgemental, sincere, the list goes on. I am so glad she is in my life. I truly love her. Thank you, Dr. Mariette for you empathy and helping me to connect with my truth.
Madeline in Los Angeles, CA — Jul 10, 2016
Photo: Gislene Mariette
About Gislene Mariette

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528235546
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gislene Mariette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Gislene Mariette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Gislene Mariette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gislene Mariette.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gislene Mariette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gislene Mariette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

