Gislene Mariette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gislene Mariette
Overview
Gislene Mariette is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 5455 Wilshire Blvd Ste 2109, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (310) 677-1247
Ratings & Reviews
When you get a good therapist, you just know. And good therapists are hard to come by. Dr. Mariette is exceptional. She has been so instrumental in helping me to change my life and to truly heal. I look forward to our sessions each week. She is warm, compassionate, highly intelligent, very professional, nonjudgemental, sincere, the list goes on. I am so glad she is in my life. I truly love her. Thank you, Dr. Mariette for you empathy and helping me to connect with my truth.
About Gislene Mariette
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1528235546
