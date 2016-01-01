Gisha Regi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gisha Regi
Overview
Gisha Regi is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX.
Gisha Regi works at
Locations
-
1
Cvs Pharmacy #047945900 W Pleasant Ridge Rd, Arlington, TX 76016 Directions (817) 478-6041
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gisha Regi?
About Gisha Regi
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558974428
Frequently Asked Questions
Gisha Regi works at
Gisha Regi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gisha Regi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gisha Regi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gisha Regi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.