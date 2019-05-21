Dr. Giselle Leibovitch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibovitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giselle Leibovitch, PHD
Overview
Dr. Giselle Leibovitch, PHD is a Psychologist in Coconut Creek, FL.
Dr. Leibovitch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Giselle Leibovitch, PhD6574 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 507-0030
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leibovitch?
I have had several visits with Dr Leibovitch and she has always made me feel better. She is a wonderful listener and offers logical solutions to deal with your problems. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Giselle Leibovitch, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1306950589
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibovitch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leibovitch accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibovitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leibovitch works at
Dr. Leibovitch speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibovitch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibovitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibovitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibovitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.