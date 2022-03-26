Giovanna Salerno, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Giovanna Salerno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Giovanna Salerno, PA-C
Overview
Giovanna Salerno, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO.
Giovanna Salerno works at
Locations
Denver - Rose Medical Center Campus4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-0302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Denver - Midtown1800 N Williams St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 388-4876MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Giovanna for 10 years. She is the best doctor I have ever had. She is superb at diagnosing a problem and coming up with the best solution
About Giovanna Salerno, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bachelor of Science in Cell Biology and Neuroscience, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
