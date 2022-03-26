See All Physicians Assistants in Denver, CO
Giovanna Salerno, PA-C

Giovanna Salerno, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Giovanna Salerno, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. 

Giovanna Salerno works at Practice in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver - Rose Medical Center Campus
    4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-0302
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Denver - Midtown
    1800 N Williams St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 388-4876
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer
Cancer Treatment
Cancer
Cancer Treatment

Treatment frequency



Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Giovanna Salerno, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316197072
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Bachelor of Science in Cell Biology and Neuroscience, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Giovanna Salerno, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Giovanna Salerno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Giovanna Salerno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Giovanna Salerno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Giovanna Salerno works at Practice in Denver, CO. View the full address on Giovanna Salerno’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Giovanna Salerno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Giovanna Salerno.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Giovanna Salerno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Giovanna Salerno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

