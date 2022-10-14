Giovanna Paredes, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Giovanna Paredes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Giovanna Paredes, FNP-C
Overview
Giovanna Paredes, FNP-C is a Dermatologist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from 1999.
Giovanna Paredes works at
Locations
DERMPRIDE / West Aventura2920 NE 207th St Ste 801, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 909-9882Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pm
Weston17170 Royal Palm Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (305) 231-1890Friday9:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Beautiful new office in Aventura. Been following her for a few years. She is the Dermatologist of all our family.
About Giovanna Paredes, FNP-C
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1538472303
Education & Certifications
- Immunology and Psoriasis
- 1999-2002
- 1999
Frequently Asked Questions
Giovanna Paredes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Giovanna Paredes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Giovanna Paredes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Giovanna Paredes speaks Spanish.
259 patients have reviewed Giovanna Paredes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Giovanna Paredes.
