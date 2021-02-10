Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estupinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Palo Alto University and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Ginny Estupinian PhD987 University Ave Ste 20, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (844) 802-6512Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see my family doctor about what I thought was heart problems. My heart felt like it was racing, I had headaches, and couldn't sleep. After doing a full exam, he told me that more than likely it was anxiety and suggested I go see Dr. Ginny. When I met with Dr. Ginny, I really felt that she listen very well to what was bothering me. She also had me do a few tests and explained to me what the results were saying about my anxiety and how it was affecting me. I learned how to prepare for my sleep time and that has allowed to sleep very soundly. Today, I feel that the anxiety is under control and I can identify when stress is starting to mount so that I can manage it. I am very grateful for her help and recommend her services to anyone who is dealing with anxiety and stress. She is very kind and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134351653
Education & Certifications
- 2010
- Valley Med Ctr
- 2008
- Palo Alto University
- Pacific Graduate School of Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estupinian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estupinian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Estupinian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estupinian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estupinian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estupinian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.