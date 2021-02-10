See All Clinical Psychologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Palo Alto University and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Estupinian works at Ginny Estupinian Ph.D. in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ginny Estupinian PhD
    987 University Ave Ste 20, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 802-6512
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stress-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Estupinian?

    Feb 10, 2021
    I went to see my family doctor about what I thought was heart problems. My heart felt like it was racing, I had headaches, and couldn't sleep. After doing a full exam, he told me that more than likely it was anxiety and suggested I go see Dr. Ginny. When I met with Dr. Ginny, I really felt that she listen very well to what was bothering me. She also had me do a few tests and explained to me what the results were saying about my anxiety and how it was affecting me. I learned how to prepare for my sleep time and that has allowed to sleep very soundly. Today, I feel that the anxiety is under control and I can identify when stress is starting to mount so that I can manage it. I am very grateful for her help and recommend her services to anyone who is dealing with anxiety and stress. She is very kind and knowledgeable.
    Mat — Feb 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Estupinian to family and friends

    Dr. Estupinian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Estupinian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD.

    About Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134351653
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 2010
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Valley Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • 2008
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Palo Alto University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pacific Graduate School of Psychology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estupinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Estupinian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Estupinian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Estupinian works at Ginny Estupinian Ph.D. in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Estupinian’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Estupinian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estupinian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estupinian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estupinian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ginny Estupinian, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.