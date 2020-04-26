See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Ginger Lane, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ginger Lane, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Ginger Lane works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    For Women OBGYN
    861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 131, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (725) 777-0414
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ginger Lane, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073663985
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ginger Lane, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ginger Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ginger Lane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ginger Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ginger Lane works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Ginger Lane’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Ginger Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ginger Lane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ginger Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ginger Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

