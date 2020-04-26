Ginger Lane, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ginger Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ginger Lane, PA
Ginger Lane, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Ginger Lane works at
-
1
For Women OBGYN861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 131, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (725) 777-0414
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have had an annual check up and she is replacing my nexplanon. She is extremely nice and answers all of my questions.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073663985
Ginger Lane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ginger Lane accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ginger Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Ginger Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ginger Lane.
