Ginger Kenney, PA-C is accepting new patients.
Ginger Kenney, PA-C
Overview
Ginger Kenney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC.
Ginger Kenney works at
Locations
Mindpath Health3610 Bush St, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ginger took the time to really understand my needs. She combined her knowledge and expertise with compassion and thoughtfulness to provide an effective path forward. I never felt rushed during an appointment. She is highly responsive to in between visit questions and always makes you feel like you are a priority to her. Ginger truly listens and I am forever grateful to have had her as my provider.
About Ginger Kenney, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Ginger Kenney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ginger Kenney accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ginger Kenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Ginger Kenney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ginger Kenney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ginger Kenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ginger Kenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.