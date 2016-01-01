See All Counselors in Spartanburg, SC
Ginger Church, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Ginger Church, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ginger Church, LPC is a Counselor in Spartanburg, SC. 

Ginger Church works at Stay-n-home in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Vicki Cathcart, LMFT
Vicki Cathcart, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Candace Cathcart, LMFT
Candace Cathcart, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Stay-n-home
    561 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 909-0604

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ginger Church?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ginger Church, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Ginger Church, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ginger Church to family and friends

    Ginger Church's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ginger Church

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ginger Church, LPC.

    About Ginger Church, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245725795
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ginger Church, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ginger Church is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ginger Church has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ginger Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ginger Church works at Stay-n-home in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Ginger Church’s profile.

    Ginger Church has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ginger Church.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ginger Church, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ginger Church appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ginger Church, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.