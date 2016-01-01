Dr. Ginette Olsen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginette Olsen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ginette Olsen, PHD is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Locations
-
1
Everyone's Counseling Center Inc.1600 E Robinson St Ste 250, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 423-3327
-
2
Church of Holy Spirit601 S Highland Ave, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 423-3327
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ginette Olsen, PHD
- Counseling
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1477698439
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
