Gina Snider, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gina Snider, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, NC. 

Gina Snider works at Novant Health Lexington Primary Care in Lexington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lexington Primary Care
    110 W Medical Park Dr, Lexington, NC 27292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7675
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Gina Snider, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1578530002
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Snider, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gina Snider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gina Snider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Gina Snider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gina Snider works at Novant Health Lexington Primary Care in Lexington, NC. View the full address on Gina Snider’s profile.

    Gina Snider has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Snider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Snider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Snider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

