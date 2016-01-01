Gina Patel accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gina Patel, PA-C
Overview
Gina Patel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Gina Patel works at
Locations
-
1
UF Health Family Medicine - Dunn Avenue2377 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 633-0700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gina Patel?
About Gina Patel, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336650167
Frequently Asked Questions
Gina Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gina Patel works at
Gina Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.