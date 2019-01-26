Gina Nash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Nash, NP
Gina Nash, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA.
Gina Nash works at
Kaiser Point West Main Pharmacy, 1650 Response Rd, Sacramento, CA 95815
Kaiser Permanente
She is compassionate, listens to patients concerns, jolly personality and great bedside manner. Also You can say that She knows her Profession Well. I am just saddened that she’ll be moving to Roseville Kaiser coz I have been seeing her at Kaiser Point West (closer to me) She took care of me well when I had my 2 sons within the last 3yrs. She is Really Great and I highly recommend her??
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1083699318
Gina Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Gina Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
