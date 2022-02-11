Gina Leman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Leman, FNP
Offers telehealth
Gina Leman, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Brownsburg, IN.
Gina Leman works at
Hendricks Family Medicine1411 S Green St Ste 130, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions
How was your appointment with Gina Leman?
Very personable, thorough and never in a hurry. She has been on top of and addressed every health issue I have ever had with great results.
About Gina Leman, FNP
Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
English
Female
- 1942569371
- Hendricks Regional Health
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Gina Leman using Healthline FindCare.
Gina Leman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gina Leman works at
9 patients have reviewed Gina Leman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Leman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Leman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Leman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.