See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Gina Laughlin, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Gina Laughlin, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gina Laughlin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Gina Laughlin works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Pawley, RN
Mary Pawley, RN
10 (5)
View Profile
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville
    9616 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40272 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 933-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gina Laughlin?

    Sep 17, 2018
    Gina is awesome, she takes her time, Really listens to my concerns, and answers honestly, Gina is A+++++
    Susan Szumanski in Louisville , KY — Sep 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gina Laughlin, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Gina Laughlin, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gina Laughlin to family and friends

    Gina Laughlin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gina Laughlin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gina Laughlin, APRN.

    About Gina Laughlin, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922363845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Laughlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Gina Laughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gina Laughlin works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Gina Laughlin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Gina Laughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Laughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Laughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Laughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gina Laughlin, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.