Gina Kane, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gina Kane, LMHC is a Counselor in Estero, FL. They graduated from Columbia University.
Gina Kane works at
Locations
Gina Lanza Kane9180 Estero Park Commons Blvd Ste 2, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (239) 495-7773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Helped me sort through difficult and complex issues. Helped me to gain focus and all of my issues seemed relevant. It is a place where I feel safe to speak and share my thoughts. My anxiety remains high but not nearly as elevated a few months ago.
About Gina Kane, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Gina Kane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Kane accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gina Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
105 patients have reviewed Gina Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.