Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gina Jones, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. 

Gina Jones works at Partners In Family Practice in Canton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Partners in Family Practice
    4048 Dressler Rd NW Ste 203, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 478-4132
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2020
    She is the best....travel from Stow to see her because she knows her stuff.
    Bobbi — Mar 10, 2020
    About Gina Jones, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821122441
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gina Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gina Jones works at Partners In Family Practice in Canton, OH. View the full address on Gina Jones’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Gina Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

