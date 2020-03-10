Gina Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Jones, CNP
Offers telehealth
Gina Jones, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Gina Jones works at
Partners in Family Practice4048 Dressler Rd NW Ste 203, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 478-4132
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is the best....travel from Stow to see her because she knows her stuff.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821122441
Gina Jones accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gina Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gina Jones works at
7 patients have reviewed Gina Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Jones.
