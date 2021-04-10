Gina Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Jackson, PA-C
Gina Jackson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alexandria, VA.
Gina Jackson works at
Inova Medical Group - Mount Vernon8109 Tis Well Dr Ste 511, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 799-4000
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
First visit to a doctors office in 20 years due to white coat syndrome derived from a fear of needles. Ms. Jackson and her staff have a considerable understanding of their patients needs and she seems very knowledgeable in her practice of primary care.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265785786
2 patients have reviewed Gina Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Jackson.
