Gina Galloway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Galloway, LPC
Overview
Gina Galloway, LPC is a Counselor in Keller, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1660 Keller Pkwy Ste 103, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 932-3105
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Galloway to be very understanding, attentive, and caring of my kids needs. Her ability to sift through all the details and be able to identify and address the underlying issues and problem is simply amazing. She is very easy to work with and talk to. In my experience, she has been nothing but caring and compassionate to a very sensitive situation.
About Gina Galloway, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Gina Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Gina Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Galloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Galloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Galloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.