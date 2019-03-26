Dr. Formea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gina Formea, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gina Formea, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Formea works at
Locations
Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 744-5862
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-4295Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Norm Maleng Building410 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 520-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Gina Formea is an intelligent and supportive therapist. She listens with empathy and offers smart advice. I've seen many therapists and Dr. Formea is by far, the best one.
About Dr. Gina Formea, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154464618
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Formea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Formea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Formea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Formea.
