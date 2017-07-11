Gina Burge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Burge, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gina Burge, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS.
Gina Burge works at
Locations
1
Baptist Neurological Associates1200 N State St Ste 420, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 355-3353
2
Gerald Randle, MD401 Baptist Dr Ste 304, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 605-3531
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gina is very concerned and takes time with you. She genuinely cares.
About Gina Burge, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184879439
Frequently Asked Questions
Gina Burge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gina Burge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gina Burge works at
3 patients have reviewed Gina Burge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Burge.
