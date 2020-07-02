Gina Berardinelli, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gina Berardinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gina Berardinelli, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gina Berardinelli, NPC is a Dermatologist in Mentor, OH.
Gina Berardinelli works at
Locations
Allied Dermatology & Skin Surgery9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 266-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gina Berardinelli?
My daughter recommended Gina to me! She was able to get me in within 24 hours! Gina and her staff were so nice and welcoming. The office was very clean
About Gina Berardinelli, NPC
- Dermatology
- English
- 1003079922
Education & Certifications
- URSULINE COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Gina Berardinelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Berardinelli accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gina Berardinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Gina Berardinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Berardinelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Berardinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Berardinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.