Gina Berardinelli, NPC

Gina Berardinelli, NPC

Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gina Berardinelli, NPC is a Dermatologist in Mentor, OH. 

Gina Berardinelli works at DRS. HILL & THOMAS CO. in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allied Dermatology & Skin Surgery
    9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 266-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Physical Examination
Acne
Allergies
Physical Examination

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 02, 2020
    My daughter recommended Gina to me! She was able to get me in within 24 hours! Gina and her staff were so nice and welcoming. The office was very clean
    Dino — Jul 02, 2020
    Photo: Gina Berardinelli, NPC
    About Gina Berardinelli, NPC

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003079922
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • URSULINE COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Berardinelli, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gina Berardinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gina Berardinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gina Berardinelli works at DRS. HILL & THOMAS CO. in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Gina Berardinelli’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Gina Berardinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Berardinelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Berardinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Berardinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

