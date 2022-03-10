See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Sierra Vista, AZ
Optometry
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Gillian Claveria-Ooms, OD is an Optometrist in Sierra Vista, AZ. 

Dr. Claveria-Ooms works at Southwestern Eye Center - Sierra Vista in Sierra Vista, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ, Green Valley, AZ and Nogales, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Sierra Vista
    75 Colonia de Salud Ste 100A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 210-9784
    Tucson
    5632 E 5th St, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 210-7675
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Green Valley
    1151 S La Canada Dr Ste 200, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 224-3549
    Tucson
    698 E Wetmore Rd Ste 301, Tucson, AZ 85705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 210-7997
    Nogales
    355 W Mariposa Rd, Nogales, AZ 85621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 210-7796

Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2022
    The receptionist was quite pleasant after she acknowledged my presence. I did kind of feel that I was interrupting a personal conversation though. My appointment was at 9:40. At 10 minutes after 10 a technician/assistant asked me to follow her into a room. She was beyond professional – almost robotic – in her speech. There was absolutely nothing personal about her interaction with me. Extraordinarily clinical. At one point she said "now I'm going to ask you to take your glasses off". She didn't actually ask me to she told me she was going to. I'm sure her technical skills are fine. I'm guessing I spent 10 minutes or so with her and then was told to sit in a transitional waiting area. Where I sat for about another about 20 minutes. Another technician/assistant then called me to follow him into a room with Dr. Ooms. He was smiling and had an outgoing personality. Dr. Ooms was pleasant and asked the requisite questions. I was probably in the room for longer than three minutes – but that's what it felt like. It would be nice to see SOMETHING of color on the all gray walls. A very sterile feeling. Entirely adequate service.
    About Dr. Gillian Claveria-Ooms, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1982919973
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

