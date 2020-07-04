Gillian Eberlei, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gillian Eberlei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gillian Eberlei, NPC
Overview
Gillian Eberlei, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.
Locations
Stones River Dermatology1608 Williams Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 904-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Gillian is wonderful! She really knows her stuff and is able to explain it to her patients. She listens and takes time to research and recommend the best most economical solution. I trust her.
About Gillian Eberlei, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124354162
Education & Certifications
- CUMBERLAND UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Gillian Eberlei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Gillian Eberlei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gillian Eberlei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Gillian Eberlei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gillian Eberlei.
