Gillian Athey, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gillian Athey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rockville, MD.
Locations
DermAssociates Rockville15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-7000Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was prompt, with little waiting time. Gillian was warm, kind and professional. I felt comfortable throughout
About Gillian Athey, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Gillian Athey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gillian Athey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Gillian Athey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gillian Athey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gillian Athey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gillian Athey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.