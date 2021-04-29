Giles Keating, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Giles Keating is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Giles Keating, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Giles Keating, LMHC is a Counselor in Beverly, MA.
Giles Keating works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
C & C Psychological Services100 Cummings Ctr Ste 365D, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 766-9600Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmSunday10:30am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Giles Keating?
Giles is a miracle worker. He truly cares for his clients. He is insightful, compassionate and supportive. He happily answers emails same day. My son has been seeing Giles for 4 years and we couldn't be happier with our experience. I highly recommend
About Giles Keating, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1407949480
Frequently Asked Questions
Giles Keating has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Giles Keating accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Giles Keating has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Giles Keating works at
Giles Keating has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Giles Keating.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Giles Keating, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Giles Keating appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.