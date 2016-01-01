Gilberto Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Gilberto Torres, PA
Overview
Gilberto Torres, PA is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Gilberto Torres works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shantharam Darbe MD4601 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 840-9999
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gilberto Torres?
About Gilberto Torres, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982677654
Frequently Asked Questions
Gilberto Torres accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gilberto Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gilberto Torres works at
11 patients have reviewed Gilberto Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gilberto Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gilberto Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gilberto Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.