Dr. Gilbert Jannelli, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jannelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Jannelli, OD
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Jannelli, OD is a Cornea & Contact Management Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Southen College.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 909 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jannelli?
I wish there was more characters to express the level of satisfaction we had with this doctor. My wife has been under the impression that she has been scratching her cornea from another doctor for weeks. We called Dr. Jennelli with 15 minutes to spare, let alone at least a 15 minute drive. He happily informed us he needed to run some errands and he could meet us at 9. An hour after close.He was able to tell us what was wrong within minutes and I will be sure to use him for eye care/glasses!!
About Dr. Gilbert Jannelli, OD
- Cornea & Contact Management
- English
- 1700985173
Education & Certifications
- Southen College
- USF
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jannelli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jannelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jannelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jannelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jannelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jannelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jannelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.