Overview

Dr. Gilbert Jannelli, OD is a Cornea & Contact Management Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Southen College.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    909 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 461-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 08, 2017
    I wish there was more characters to express the level of satisfaction we had with this doctor. My wife has been under the impression that she has been scratching her cornea from another doctor for weeks. We called Dr. Jennelli with 15 minutes to spare, let alone at least a 15 minute drive. He happily informed us he needed to run some errands and he could meet us at 9. An hour after close.He was able to tell us what was wrong within minutes and I will be sure to use him for eye care/glasses!!
    Clearwater, FL — Sep 08, 2017
    About Dr. Gilbert Jannelli, OD

    Specialties
    • Cornea & Contact Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700985173
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southen College
    Undergraduate School
    • USF
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbert Jannelli, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jannelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jannelli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jannelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jannelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jannelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jannelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jannelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

