See All Clinical Psychologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Ryokan College.

Dr. Chalepas works at Beverly Hills Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Laguna Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Psychologist Dr. Gilbert Chalepas
    499 N Canon Dr # 216, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 500-8442
  2. 2
    Laguna Beach Psychologist Dr. Gilbert Chalepas
    105 Crescent Bay Dr Ste L, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 500-8442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • PPO Plus

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chalepas?

    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr. Gilbert is an empathetic, caring and fair professional that helps with your journey. Thanks
    MK — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chalepas to family and friends

    Dr. Chalepas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chalepas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306152905
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maple Counseling Center In Beverly Hills
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ryokan College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • San Francisco State University, B.A. Clinical Psychology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalepas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chalepas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chalepas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalepas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalepas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalepas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalepas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.