Dr. Gilan Cockrell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cockrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilan Cockrell, OD
Overview
Dr. Gilan Cockrell, OD is an Optometrist in Emporia, KS. They specialize in Optometry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Cockrell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The EyeDoctors-Optometrists512 Commercial St, Emporia, KS 66801 Directions (844) 206-7864
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cockrell?
About Dr. Gilan Cockrell, OD
- Optometry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1386622777
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cockrell accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cockrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cockrell works at
Dr. Cockrell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cockrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cockrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cockrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.