Dr. Gila Schwerd, PSY.D
Dr. Gila Schwerd, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Flushing, NY.
- 1 13718 Jewel Ave, Flushing, NY 11367 Directions (718) 544-7912
Incredible therapist! I have been to many and Dr. Schwerd is hands down the most skilled, empathetic, and effective. I have noticed huge improvements in my emotional health and others have commented that they notice the change in me as well. Her work with me has changed my marriage for the better and my perspective on life is so much healthier. Would highly recommend!!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083787204
