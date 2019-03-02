Dr. Giannie Castellanos, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giannie Castellanos, OD
Dr. Giannie Castellanos, OD is an Optometrist in Miami Lakes, FL.
Dr. Castellanos works at
Giannie Castellanos Od PA8060 NW 155th St Ste 201, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (305) 364-3737
Imc Health15105 Nw 77th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 455-2737
Giannie Castellanos OD1777 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 825-7228
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Castellano’s restored my trust in young eye care professionals. I’ve been using the same eye care facilities for over 20 years but I’ve notice a decline in service recently. New young doctors that during exams text. No Bueno...was recently referred to Dr. Castellano’s because of eye discomfort. She demonstrated great proficiency, professional decorum and followed up several times afterwards. She even helped me select a new pair of frames”overdue” while showing consern to keep with my budget
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1750514568
- Florida International University College of Medicine
Dr. Castellanos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellanos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellanos speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.