See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Gianna Martelli, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile

Gianna Martelli, LCSW

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gianna Martelli, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Gianna Martelli works at Oak Street Health Edgewater in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Edgewater
    1541 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 794-8473
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gianna Martelli?

    May 18, 2020
    She is a tremendous person. Gianna works very hard and and gives her best each day. She is an exceptional listener.
    Jangoig88 — May 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gianna Martelli, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Gianna Martelli, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gianna Martelli to family and friends

    Gianna Martelli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gianna Martelli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gianna Martelli, LCSW.

    About Gianna Martelli, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1013574656
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gianna Martelli, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gianna Martelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gianna Martelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gianna Martelli works at Oak Street Health Edgewater in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Gianna Martelli’s profile.

    Gianna Martelli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gianna Martelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gianna Martelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gianna Martelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.